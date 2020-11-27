Manfrotto’s compact tripod includes a ball head at under $52 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Manfrotto Compact Action Aluminum 5-Section Tripod Kit for $51.79 shipped. Down from $70, today’s deal is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. If you’re after a travel tripod that’s lightweight and offers an easy-to-set head, this is a great shot. I’ve got this tripod and it’s one of my go-tos if I need something that’s lightweight and easy to use. It has a maximum height of 61-inches and the head allows for easy positioning thanks to its unique handle and lock design. It all collapses up into a compact package as well, which makes it super easy to travel with. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the Manfrotto namesake, the AmazonBasics Lightweight Tripod is a great alternative. It’s a bit shorter, with a max height of 50-inches, but, at $17.50 right now, will leave some extra cash in your pocket. Just keep in mind that the head isn’t quite as sturdy and the overall build will be a bit more budget-focused.

For smartphone-focused photography and videography, DJI’s Black Friday deals start at $89 and include both the Osmo Mobile 3 and Osmo Pocket. These both offer gimbal stabilization for rock-steady video recording, and the Pocket includes a built-in 4K video camera, while the Mobile 3 is built for your smartphone.

Manfrotto Compact Tripod features:

High-quality aluminium design

Perfect for entry-level SLRs with standard lenses

Switch from photo to movie mode almost instantly

Quick-release plate supports a wide range of devices

Includes a special adapter for higher-specification cameras

