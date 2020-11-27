Razer Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off gaming keyboards, mice, more from $33

-
$33+

Update: Amazon’s Black Friday Deals is now taking up to 50% off a selection of additional PC gaming accessories from Razer, with prices starting at $33. Shop all of the deals right here, and then head below for everything else not included in the 1-day sale.

Amazon has launched a massive Black Friday Razer PC gaming sale with discounts on a series of keyboards, mice, headsets, and more starting at $35 with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the Razer Huntsman Elite Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard for $149.99 shipped. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low. As one of Razer’s more high-end peripherals, its Huntsman Elite delivers an aluminum construction with opto-mechanical switches. There’s also fully programable macro key support, an ergonomic wrist rest, media controls, and more. Of course, you’ll find a hearty dosage of Razer Chroma lighting that syncs with in-game effects for an immersive experience. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Head below for more of our top picks from the Razer Black Friday sale.

Update: Razer is now kicking off its own Cyber Weekend sale with upwards of 50% off a selection of its gaming accessories from $60 on top of discounted bundles and more. Those looking to outfit their battlestation with new gear can lock-in upwards of $300 in savings by scoring select packages or even a new portable gaming machine. Shop everything right here.

Another highlight from the Razer Black Friday sale is on the brand’s Nommo Chroma Speakers at $127.99. Usually fetching $150, today’s offer the best we’ve seen in six months and marks a rare opportunity to score these speakers on sale. Not only will these improve your desktop’s audio, but there’s also integrated Chroma lighting to elevate the experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Other Razer deals:

Then be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for even more of the best deals live ahead of Black Friday. And speaking of the most anticipated deals to come throughout the week, dive into our feature covering all of the best offers on the way.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard features:

The Razer Huntsman Elite introduces the new Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch, utilizing optical technology for unmatched speed, and a key stabilizer bar so every keypress is precise and accurate. The keyboard also features a programmable digital dial for quick access to functions.

