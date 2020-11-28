Latest Fire TV Stick streamers go on sale from $18 for Cyber Monday

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale is now live with deals on the latest Fire TV streamers. This is just the second time we’ve seen Amazon’s new Fire streaming sticks go on sale following Prime Day 2020. The Fire TV Stick 4K has dropped to $29.99 from the usual $50 price tag with free shipping. This model features all of the streaming features we love, with access to Netflix, Hulu, and many others. The Alexa remote brings another level of functionality to the mix, enabling users to control smart home accessories and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More Fire TV streaming stick deals can be found below.

Today’s sale also delivers a discount on the new Fire TV Stick Lite, which offers up 1080p feeds for $17.99. That’s down $12 from the usual going rate and the second discount we’ve tracked so far. You’ll find access to all of the usual streaming services here in HD. However, if you want the Alexa remote, you’ll have to jump up to the standard Fire TV at $27.99 (Reg. $40), which is also on sale today.

Make sure to shop through the rest of Amazon’s Cyber Monday event for more deals on tech, home goods, and much more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and more. Stream for free with Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and more.

Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.

Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes.

