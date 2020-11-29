Anker’s eufy RoboVac G30 Edge tackles the cleaning for you at $230 (Save 34%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsCyber Monday 2020Anker
Reg. $350 $230

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Edge Robotic Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. Usually fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a 34% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen this robotic vacuum on sale. With a 2000Pa suction system at the center of the experience here, Anker’s eufy RoboVac G30 can make quick work of cleaning everything from hardwood floors to carpets and more. It sports a 100-minute runtime before automatically returning to the included charging base, connects with Alexa for voice controlled cleaning, and pairs with a boundary strip so you can section off rooms from the vacuum’s cleaning routine. Over 250 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

If you can live without the more powerful suction capabilities of the lead deal, going with the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at $150 might be a better call. Not only will you pocket some extra cash, but this model sports a similar design and the same 100-minute runtime. You will ditch the Alexa control here though, but over 33,000 customers have found it to be a capable option just the same with a 4.4/5 star rating.

While the early Cyber Monday home good deals are beginning to pour in, these Instant Pot offers from $49 are definitely worth diving into ahead of the holiday season. But if you’re still not settled on the robotic vacuum above, this ongoing ECOVACS sale at up to $300 off is packed with some other options to consider.

Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Edge features:

With the Path Tracking Sensor, Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 allows for purposeful cleaning when compared to random path robotic vacuums. The ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces giving you noticeably cleaner floors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Cyber Monday 2020 Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monda...
Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamon...
Score best-selling Kindle eBooks and magazine subscript...
APC’s 1500VA 10-outlet UPS keeps your devices pro...
Add a GOOLOO jump starter to your car with new all-time...
Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer hits Amazon low at $45 (Reg. ...
Refresh your space with up to 30% off home decor and ar...
Samsung’s all-in-one Alexa 4-Ch. Soundbar plunges...
Show More Comments

Related

32% off

Tineco cordless and corded vacuums are down as low as $150 for Cyber Monday

From $150 Learn More
From $48

eufy’s Wi-Fi-enabled RoboVac 25C works with Alexa/Assistant at a low of $99, more from $48

Shop now Learn More
Up to $240 off

Roborock’s popular robotic vacuums up to $240 off: S6 MaxV $600, more from $199

$199+ Learn More
Up to 30% off

Add an AstroAI mini fridge to the home office or game room from $32 (Save up 30%)

$32+ Learn More
Up to 40% off

HomeKit cameras, smart locks, Wi-Fi vacuums, more in early Black Friday eufy sale from $20

From $20 Learn More
65% off

Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monday: $19 (Reg. $30) + more

From $19 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamond earrings + necklaces perfect for gifting

From $96 Learn More
Up to 90% off

Score best-selling Kindle eBooks and magazine subscriptions from $1, today only

$1+ Learn More