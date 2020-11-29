Anker’s eufy RoboVac G30 Edge tackles the cleaning for you at $230 (Save 34%)

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Edge Robotic Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. Usually fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a 34% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve seen this robotic vacuum on sale. With a 2000Pa suction system at the center of the experience here, Anker’s eufy RoboVac G30 can make quick work of cleaning everything from hardwood floors to carpets and more. It sports a 100-minute runtime before automatically returning to the included charging base, connects with Alexa for voice controlled cleaning, and pairs with a boundary strip so you can section off rooms from the vacuum’s cleaning routine. Over 250 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

If you can live without the more powerful suction capabilities of the lead deal, going with the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S at $150 might be a better call. Not only will you pocket some extra cash, but this model sports a similar design and the same 100-minute runtime. You will ditch the Alexa control here though, but over 33,000 customers have found it to be a capable option just the same with a 4.4/5 star rating.

While the early Cyber Monday home good deals are beginning to pour in, these Instant Pot offers from $49 are definitely worth diving into ahead of the holiday season. But if you’re still not settled on the robotic vacuum above, this ongoing ECOVACS sale at up to $300 off is packed with some other options to consider.

Anker eufy RoboVac G30 Edge features:

With the Path Tracking Sensor, Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 allows for purposeful cleaning when compared to random path robotic vacuums. The ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces giving you noticeably cleaner floors.

