Save up to 33% on ANC headphones, earbuds, more from $18 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off TaoTronics Headphones starting at $28 shipped. One highlight is on the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $41.99. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Offering dual 40mm dynamic drivers, these headphone deliver active noise cancellation for blocking out he world around you when it’s time to focus. That’s on top of USB-C charging as well as up to 35-hour battery life and more. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

And if none of the TaoTronics audio deals are quite the right fit for you, Amazon has launched an up to 33% off Mpow Bluetooth earbuds sale from $18. There isn’t quite the same variety as with the featured collection of offerings, but these more affordable earbuds provide great options for working out or just getting in the true wireless game for the first time. Shop everything right here.

Or just go with Apple’s widely popular AirPods now that they’ve dropped to some of the best prices to date. The Wireless Charging Case model is now on sale for $140, while the standard version of Apple’s true wireless earbuds are $110.

TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones features:

Hybrid active noise cancellation technology with feed-forward and feedback ANC to reduce ambient noise up to 30dB for full music immersion. Turn on the ANC switch hear nothing but music– even in noisy environments such as in an office café train etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!