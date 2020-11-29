Save up to 33% on ANC headphones, earbuds, more from $18 in today’s Gold Box

-
AmazonHeadphonesCyber Monday 2020TaoTronics
$18+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday Deals, Amazon is taking up to 30% off TaoTronics Headphones starting at $28 shipped. One highlight is on the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $41.99. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Offering dual 40mm dynamic drivers, these headphone deliver active noise cancellation for blocking out he world around you when it’s time to focus. That’s on top of USB-C charging as well as up to 35-hour battery life and more. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

And if none of the TaoTronics audio deals are quite the right fit for you, Amazon has launched an up to 33% off Mpow Bluetooth earbuds sale from $18. There isn’t quite the same variety as with the featured collection of offerings, but these more affordable earbuds provide great options for working out or just getting in the true wireless game for the first time. Shop everything right here.

Or just go with Apple’s widely popular AirPods now that they’ve dropped to some of the best prices to date. The Wireless Charging Case model is now on sale for $140, while the standard version of Apple’s true wireless earbuds are $110.

TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones features:

Hybrid active noise cancellation technology with feed-forward and feedback ANC to reduce ambient noise up to 30dB for full music immersion. Turn on the ANC switch hear nothing but music– even in noisy environments such as in an office café train etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Cyber Monday 2020 TaoTronics

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monda...
Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamon...
Score best-selling Kindle eBooks and magazine subscript...
APC’s 1500VA 10-outlet UPS keeps your devices pro...
Add a GOOLOO jump starter to your car with new all-time...
Oster HeatSoft Hand Mixer hits Amazon low at $45 (Reg. ...
Refresh your space with up to 30% off home decor and ar...
Samsung’s all-in-one Alexa 4-Ch. Soundbar plunges...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Sony’s XM4 ANC Headphones return to $278 for Black Friday + speakers, more from $30

$30+ Learn More
Shop now

Bose Black Friday sale is live with speakers, earbuds, gaming headsets, more from $79

From $79 Learn More
25% off

Stay toasty with TaoTronics’ Space Heater at new Amazon low: $51 (25% off)

$51 Learn More
Up to 35% off

Sennheiser’s CX true wireless earbuds drop to new low of $130 (35% off), more from $70

From $70 Learn More

Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahead of next week’s keynote

Shop now! Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro hit all-time low at $169 (Save $80)

$169 Learn More
65% off

Rowenta Clothes Steamer hits Amazon low for Cyber Monday: $19 (Reg. $30) + more

From $19 Learn More
50% off

Amazon’s Jewelry Sale offers up to 50% off diamond earrings + necklaces perfect for gifting

From $96 Learn More