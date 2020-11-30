Cyber Monday Ninja deals up to $150 off: Multi-cookers, air fryers, more from $80

As part of its Cyber Monday sale, Walmart is now offering the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Multi-Cooker Air Fryer (OP401) for $149 shipped. Regularly $300 and currently starting from $269 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to 50% or $150 in savings and the best price we can find. It goes for $225 in refurbished condition on Amazon right now. This model brings that large family-sized 8-quart capacity to the table with built-in air frying capabilities along with pressure cooking and more. It ships with a 8-quart ceramic-coated pot, 5-quart air fry basket (large enough for a 7-pound chicken), and a stainless steel reversible rack. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. More Cyber Monday Ninja deals below.

Cyber Monday Ninja deals:

Cyber Monday 2020 is in full swing now with deals rolling across every product category. All of the best Instant Pot offers are now live alongside a host of other major price drops in the kitchenware category right here.

More on the Ninja Foodi 8-Quart Multi-Cooker

The Ninja® Foodi 8-quart, The XL Pressure Cooker That Crisps with TenderCrisp Technology, you can pressure cook to lock in juices, then finish with a crisp using the crisping lid. The Ninja® Foodi 8-quart—The XL Pressure Cooker That Crisps. Pressure Cooker, Air Fryer, TenderCrisper. TenderCrisp Technology allows you to quickly cook ingredients, then the Crisping Lid gives your meals a crispy, golden finish.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!