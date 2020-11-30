Score some Play-Doh gifts from $5.50 in today’s Amazon Cyber Monday sale (Up to 30% off)

-
30% off $5.50+

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Play-Doh compound and playsets. The deals start from just under $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re also looking at solid 4+ star ratings on just about everything here. This is a great time to knock some gifts off the list for the kids or just to score some kits to keep them busy on the weekends. There are deals on bulk packages of Play-Doh compound as well as full-on Disney-themed playsets, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look at our top picks from this year’s Amazon Play-Doh Cyber Monday sale.

Amazon Play-Doh Cyber Monday sale:

If you don’t think the Play-Doh sets are going to cut it for your gift giving this year, dive into this year’s Amazon NERF sale with deep deals on blasters and more starting from $7. Then check out the Hasbro board game roundup and the latest LEGO kit deals from $6

More on the Play-Doh Compound bundle:

  • 24 PACK: Case of Colors has plenty of non toxic Play Doh modeling compound for the whole family to shape and create
  • RAINBOW ASSORTMENT: It’s a rainbow assortment of Play Doh modeling compound colors that lets you create just about anything you can imagine
  • PRESS, SMOOSH, ROLL, SHAPE, SQUISH, and SQUEEZE: With Play Doh modeling compound, the only limit is your imagination

