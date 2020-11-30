NERF blasters and accessories highlight this Gold Box from $7

Today only, as part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon offers up to 30% off NERF blasters and accessories. Prices start at $6.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the NERF Fortnite SMG-E Blaster for $17.49. That’s down from the original $30 price tag and usual $25 going rate. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low price. This Fortnite-styled blaster offers a 6-dart clip and ships with a handful of darts so you’re ready to go out of the box. Great for the Fortnite fan on your shopping list that wants a little more real-life action this holiday season. Rated 4.7/5 stars. More below.

Other notable deals include:

Dive into the rest of today’s Gold Box for more deals on NERF blasters, accessories, and toys. These are easy gifts for your holiday shopping list, making it a great sale to peruse and find low-cost toys for just about any NERF fan. For more on the toy front, don’t miss the Cyber Monday Funko sale ongoing over at GameStop with deals from $5.

NERF Fortnite SMG-E Blaster features:

Dart-blasting Fortnite blaster replica: this smg-e blaster is inspired by the weapon used in Fortnite, capturing the look of the one in the popular video game

Motorized dart blasting: power up the motor with the acceleration button and press the trigger to unleash 1 dart at a time with motorized blasting (batteries required, not included)

6-Dart clip and 6 Nerf Elite darts: includes a 6-dart clip and 6 official Nerf Elite darts that are tested and approved for performance and quality and constructed of foam with flexible, hollow tips

