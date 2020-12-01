ECOVACS’ flagship T8 AIVI robotic vacuum returns to all-time low at $650 (Save 20%)

Amazon currently offers the ECOVACS OZMO T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum for $649.99 shipped. Usually selling for $800, today’s offer amounts to $150 in savings, is the best we’ve seen in several months, and matches the all-time low. As the latest and greatest robotic vacuum in the ECOVACS stable, its T8 AIVI delivers flagship features like both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, a 3-hour runtime, and more. On top of its laser-guidance system, a built-in camera is able to more intelligently detect, identify, and avoid obstacles. Over 210 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Check out our hands-on review for a closer look at how this robotic vacuum performs. Head below for more.

Alternatively, opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO T5 for $400 and save some extra cash. This offering will still handle the automatic sweeping and mopping, but ditches the more advanced obstacle avoidance tech found above. Though for $250 less, that very well may be worth the trade-off.

And then while we’re talking about the latest from ECOVACS, be sure to check out its recent DEEBOT T8 robotic vacuum which just launched alongside a new auto-empty dock and other accessories. Otherwise, our home goods guide is packed with discounts for the rest of your house.

ECOVACS Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI features:

AIVI Technology identifies, recognizes, and intelligently decides what to do around obstacles like shoes and cables so you don’t need to clean before cleaning. DEEBOT offers faster and more accurate object identification, identifying obstacles 200% faster than previous AIVI. The extra-large 240 milliliter water tank covers over 2000 square feet of mopping. Carpet detection sensors instantly identify floor type, automatically avoiding carpets when mopping and doubling suction power when vacuuming.

