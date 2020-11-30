Cyber Monday Android app deals: Todo, Screenshot Pro, Water Reminder Pro, more

-
Reg. $1+ FREE+

It’s now time for the Cyber Monday Android app deals. The holidays deals are rolling across just about every product category including huge smartphone and tablet price drops as well as a collection of smart home options as well. But for now we are ready to add to the growing list of Black Friday Android app deals with today’s new offers from Google Play and beyond. Highlights include titles such as Todo Task Reminder Pro, Screenshot Pro 2, Lecture Notes, Drink Water Reminder Pro, Simply Yoga, ATOMIK, THE LAST REMNANT Remastered, and much more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s Cyber Monday Android app deals. 

Cyber Monday Android App Deals:

Android Cyber Monday deals are now live and headlined by Pixel 4 XL at $549, OnePlus 8T at $630, and these Samsung Galaxy smartphones starting from $285. We are also tracking new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy tablets at up to $150 off including the Tab S7+ for $700. The Google Nest and Chromebook offers from $219 continue today alongside a host of new Fossil, Skagen, Timex wearables. But you’ll definitely want to browse through our smartphone accessories roundup and deal hub for all of your charging and audio needs as well. The head right over to our Cyber Monday 2020 guide for even more. 

Cyber Monday game deals: Tsushima, TLOU II, Madden, Spider-Man, Sonic, Star Wars, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Todo Task Reminder Pro + Widget:

With todo task list you will not miss any appointment anymore. It does not matter if it is a shopping list, birthday, meeting or just notes. You can easily create new tasks and todo task list will remind you at a specific time. Furthermore you can add an image, e. g. of your handwritten notes. You receive notifications where you can directly mark the task as finished, not finished or you can reschedule your todo task list to remind you later. You can do this all directly in the notification via the shortcut buttons without launching todo task list. To keep track of your tasks you can add an interactive, resizable todo task list-widget to your home screen. In the widget you can directly mark tasks as finished, edit your tasks or create new ones.

