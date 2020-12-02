Despite a global pandemic, lagging economy, and overall uncertainty, Amazon is reporting today that it has returned one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Mondays ever. Calling it “record demand,” Amazon is detailing the news in a blog post today detailing how, despite being fresh off Prime Day, sales numbers continued to be very high through the month of November. There was quite a bit of uncertainty on the way in to the holiday shopping season, but it appears that Amazon largely came out unscathed. Head below for a full breakdown of the most popular items from Amazon’s holiday shopping events and more.

Amazon reports ‘record demand’ this holiday season

It seems like every year, Amazon reports record numbers when it comes to its holiday sales. That appears to be the same again this year. Amazon has largely offered up holiday discounts since Prime Day in October, delivering a monthlong shopping extravaganza during November.

As expected, there were a number of predictable best-sellers this year, including the all-new Echo Dot and Barack Obama’s A Promised Land presidential memoir.

Other notable top sellers include the REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, Lite-Brite Ultimate Classic, Amazon Smart Plug, LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words Book, LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Battle Pack, and a Hot Wheels 20 Car Gift Pack.

Jeff Wilke, CEO, Amazon Worldwide Consumer, details today’s news further:

In a holiday season unlike any other, it’s clear that customers still want great deals on gifts for their loved ones or a little something extra for themselves, and we’re glad to help deliver smiles throughout the season. Thank you to our customers, employees, and selling partners around the world for making this our biggest holiday season to date, and for everything you’re doing to support our communities and each other now and throughout the year.

Additionally, Amazon is noting that small businesses saw a record number of orders during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Independent businesses “surpassed $4.8 billion in worldwide sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, an increase of over 60% from last year.” As well, 71,000 small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide have surpassed $100,000 in sales this holiday season to date.

Amazon will continue to offer up deals in the lead-up to Christmas this year, so continue to keep it locked to their holiday hub and 9to5Toys for all of the latest offers. We’ll be working through this year’s biggest gift-giving day with all of the latest price drops and more.

Source: Amazon

