Glorious PC Gaming Race has cut the cord on one of its beloved gaming mice. The Glorious Model O Wireless packs the same ambidextrous design as its wired variant while only adding two grams to the overall weight and comes in at just $79.99. Head below to watch the video and check out all the details on the new mouse.Â

Glorious Model O Wireless: design and dimensions

A favorite design from Glorious PC Gaming Race, the Model O features an ambidextrous shape with two buttons on the left side of the mouse. Using the same honeycomb design as the wired variant, the Model O Wireless comes in at an incredibly light 69g. Flicking the mouse around for quick sweeps in FPS games is a breeze, especially with the large PTFE G-Skates in the corners of the mouse.Â

Only two grams heavier than the standard wired Model O, the Model O Wireless measures in at 128mm long by 59mm wide at the middle and 37.5 mm tall, Glorious says the Model O Wireless is great for medium to large hands. It is quite noticeably smaller than the Deathadder V2 Pro that Iâ€™ve been using for the last few months, but my hand quickly got used to the smaller form.

Wireless performance

While Glorious doesnâ€™t give any proprietary technical info on the wireless tech, Glorious claims that the Model O Wireless has the lowest wireless latency of any mouse in its class.Â Weâ€™ve seen plenty of ultra-low latency mice coming out recently from all of the top companies like Razer and Logitech, and they all feel almost as fast as wired. The same goes for the Model O Wireless. In my experience, wireless performance is indistinguishable from wired variants.

Glorious Model O Wireless: Video

Glorious BAFM Sensor

Glorious is using its proprietary BAMF sensor, which has been developed with Pixart. A max tracking speed of 400 IPS, an acceleration of 50G, 19,000 max DPI, and a polling rate up to 1,000hz make the Model O Wireless a great performer.Â I havenâ€™t had any issues with it so far.

How are the switches?

For switches, Glorious is using Omron mechanical switches rated to 20 million clicks. They feel great with a sharp clicky actuation that seems to be a bit heavier than the Deathadder V2 Proâ€™s optical switches. But, though they are a bit heavier, the very satisfying click feels great.Â

Battery Life + Charging Cable

I used the mouse mainly with RGB turned on, and that must drastically cut down battery life. Glorious claims up to 71 hours of wireless use with RGB turned off, but with it on, it seemed like every other day the mouse would start blinking red, indicating that it needed to be charged.Â

Amazingly, though, the Model O Wireless feels almost exactly the same with the incredibly ultra-flexible Ascended USB-C cable. I felt almost no difference with the cable plugged in. Occasionally I could notice it when attempting large mouse sweeps, but for the most part, having the mouse plugged in to charge was not a huge deal.Â

Glorious Model O Wireless: In-Use

With the combination of lightweight, ultra-fast performance and great feeling switches, the Model O Wireless is a blast to use. Big swipes in FPS games are a breeze, and the heavier, satisfying click means fewer misclicks for me. If you have to plug it in while playing, the cable feels almost as good as it does in the wireless mode. Itâ€™s a great feeling and looking mouse.Â

Glorious RGB

Lighting on the Model O Wireless is just as glorious as the wired variant. Two large strips on both sides of the mouse shine brightly along with the scroll wheel. Thanks to the honeycomb design, itâ€™s also possible to see some of the RGB from both sides at once, which makes the RGB look more brilliant. Through the Glorious Core software, itâ€™s easy to change lighting types and brightness.Â

9to5Toysâ€™ take

Overall, at just $79, the Glorious Model O Wireless is one heck of a mouse. The Razer Viper Ultimate, which shares similar dimensions and weight as the Model O Wireless, is significantly more expensive at $129.99. Glorious has created a lightweight, high-performance gaming mouse that feels great and shines bright with glorious RGB.Â

