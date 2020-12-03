Track electric usage with the in-panel Sense Energy Monitor at a low of $239 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for $239 shipped. This is 20% below its normal going rate and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only a few times before. The Sense will help you see what your home’s energy use is and gives you tips on how to save some cash. It offers real-time data on iOS, Android, and the web, allowing you to know exactly how much energy is being used at any time. Essentially, Sense mounts in your electrical panel and is fully certified by both ETL and Intertek for safety. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Should you have secondary power, either by a split 400A panel, solar, or a standby generator, why not use some of your savings to pick up a spare pair of sensors. They can be used to track the aforementioned items, or even placed at specific plugs for more dialed-in tracking. At $50, this could really extend your new energy monitoring capabilities.

Of course, you could instead opt for energy monitoring smart plugs. This 4-pack from TOPGREENER delivers smart plug functionality with smartphone or voice control as well as energy monitoring. It comes in at just $26 as well, making it perfect for those on tighter budgets. Just keep in mind that it won’t work to track things like your clothes dryer or an anything else larger.

Sense Energy Monitor features:

Sense saves you energy and money by providing insight into your home’s energy use and activity.

Track how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on. Sense identifies patterns in your energy use to help your family be more efficient, informed, and secure.

Real-time data through our iOS, Android, and web apps.

Set custom notifications for critical devices, like your sump pump, well pump, or flat iron.

Sense’s components and system have been designed and ETL/Intertek certified for installation and operation inside the electrical panel.

