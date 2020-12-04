Eastbay’s offering up to 60% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, more from $8

Eastbay is offering up to 60% off select gear from Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, and more. Prices are as marked. FLX Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Update your workout gear and get your holiday shopping completed with Eastbay. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Nike Joyride CC Low Running Shoes. If you have a runner or athlete on your gift list, these shoes would be a phenomenal idea. They’re currently on sale for $50 and originally were priced at $140. This style has hundreds of small beads in the outsole that promote a springy step and you can choose from an array of fun color options. They’re also cushioned, lightweight, and fit your foot like a sock, which was designed to make you feel like you’re running on air. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

