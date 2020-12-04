Sperry Outlet offers extra 40% off boots, boat shoes, sneakers, more + free shipping

-
FashionSperry
40% off From $14

Sperry takes an extra 40% off all outlet styles with promo code OUTLET40 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on winter boots, sneakers, loafers, slippers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Halyard CVO Leather Sneakers that are marked down to $39 and originally were priced at $70. These sneakers can be worn year-round and would make a fantastic holiday gift option. The brown leather is very versatile to pair with jeans, joggers, shorts, or khaki pants alike. It also features a no-slip traction outsole to help grip the ground during any weather. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Sperry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Cole Haan Best Holiday Gifts Sale that’s offering hundreds of styles under $100.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Express takes 40% off all jeans + up to 50% off sitewid...
Ugly holiday sweaters and more from $2.50 for the whole...
Under Armour’s 2-Pack Tech Boxers are perfect sto...
Eastbay’s offering up to 60% off Nike, adidas, N...
Timex Holiday Sale takes 20% off popular watches from $...
Banana Republic offers up to 50% off sitewide + extra 5...
Citizen Eco-Drive timepieces are up to 43% off, more fr...
Bed Head One-Step Hair Dryer Brush drops to $26 shipped...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Cole Haan’s Best Holiday Gifts Sale offers its most popular styles under $100 + free shipping

Under $100 Learn More
40% off

Clarks Winter Sale takes 40% off your purchase + free shipping: Boots, dress shoes, more

+ free shipping Learn More
60% off

Merrell’s Cyber Event takes 60% off doorbusters + extra 40% off clearance from $40

+ 40% off Learn More
30% off

PUMA Friends and Family Sale slashes an extra 30% off sitewide with deals from $10

From $10 Learn More
50% off

Joe’s New Balance takes 50% off holiday exclusive styles + up to 60% off sitewide

+ 60% off Learn More
50% off

Express takes 40% off all jeans + up to 50% off sitewide with deals from $25

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best Android app deals: Tallowmere, Simple Scan Pro, Z.O.N.A, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $279

Modernize your dining room with Walker Edison’s 6-Person Table: $223 (Reg. $279)

$223 Learn More