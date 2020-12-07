FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Liquid Laundry Detergent down at $11 today (40% off)

-
40% off $11

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Gain Laundry Detergent Liquid Plus Aroma Boost (original scent) for $11.08 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Just be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save and clip the on-page coupon to redeem the lowest possible price. And be sure to cancel the sub afterwards if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly as much as $19, today’s offer is more than 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a great time to stock up for the holidays. This is 96-loads of Gain’s original scent detergent that is compatible with cold water washing and HE machines. Rated 4+ stars from over 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

With your savings you can score a 240-pack of Gain dryer sheets to complete your laundry re-stock. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page to knock $0.50 off the regular $9 Prime shipped total as well. 

While we are talking household essentials, be sure to dive into our home goods deal hub for even more and check out the expanded lineup of AmazonBasics home gear starting from just $4 right here. Then head over to our fashion guide where you’ll find a near-endless supply of discounted upgrades for your holiday wardrobe and gift giving needs. 

More on the Gain Laundry Detergent:

  • Liquid laundry detergent with brilliant cleaning performance that leaves behind a refreshing Gain Original scent. Smells great because it cleans great!
  • 6 weeks of freshness from wash until wear. Directions – Start water, add Gain, then add clothes
  • Smells great because it cleans great!
  • Works in all washing machines even in cold water
  • Like any household detergent, keep away from children.

