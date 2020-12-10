Today we’re taking a look at the new Grovemade Wood Notebook. Known for implementing premium materials into its lineup of Apple gear and desktop office accessories, Grovemade has once again tapped into natural walnut and maple hardwood for its latest writing pad. Manufactured and hand-finished in Portland, Oregon, head below the fold for a closer look at the American-made Grovemade Wood Notebook.

Grovemade Wood Notebook

We previously took a look at the brand’s 2020 leather and brass notebooks, but Grovemade has now implemented a similar wood treatment that we saw on the new Wood MagSafe Docks for iPhone 12 about a month ago — continuing to offer a range of matching home/office accessories that tie in nicely with its new Wood MacBook Dock as well.

Once again using brass for its spiral binding, the new Wood Notebook employs American black walnut or Eastern hard rock maple, and subsequently a pair of color/texture options. These hand-sanded covers house 108 sheets of “70# paper” to offer what Grovemade described as “an elevated, heirloom notebook.”

Made the hard way in the company’s own Portland, Oregon, factory, the Wood Notebooks feature hand-sanded hardwood covers (in your choice of American Black Walnut or Eastern Hard Rock Maple), brass spirals, and come filled with 108 pages of plain, lined, or grid paper. Designed to lay completely flat when open — and to look absolutely beautiful when closed — the Wood Notebooks are an heirloom-quality notebook that will elevate any workspace.

The new Grovemade Wood Notebook carries a regular MSRP of $15 and comes in two sizes (Small: 3.7- x 5.5 inches and Medium: 5.5 x 7.9 inches).

9to5Toys’ Take

While there are certainly notebooks out there for well under the $15 asking price here, all things considered, Grovemade has priced its new Wood Notebook quite competitively. While it might not carry as many pages, it is also $5 less than a basic Moleskine option right now and within a few bucks of the AmazonBasics Classic. You’ll also find plenty of wood options on Amazon rating from right around $15 to double or more. Needless to say, this is one Grovemade item that doesn’t really come at all that much of a premium considering the build quality and materials used here.

Be sure to dive into our coverage of the rest of the Grovemade 2020 lineup to complete your premium at-home desktop experience. This ranges from the aforementioned Wood MagSafe Dock and Slim Leather Notebook to the steel and wood iPad stand. But you’ll also want to take a quick look at both the cork and leather Desk Pads to tie the whole thing together as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!