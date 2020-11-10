Today, we are getting our first look at the horizontal Grovemade iPhone 12 MagSafe Dock. The brand has been on a roll over the last few months, slowly unleashing its 2020 lineup of desktop and Apple gear accessories, with premium hardwood construction, wool finishes, and best of all, launch day pricing. Head below for a closer look at the new iPhone 12 MagSafe Dock.

The 2020 lineup of Grovemade desktop and Apple gear accessories — all of which featuring matching wooden, steel, and wool designs — include the new iPad and MacBook stands as well as the vertical iPhone 12 Wood MagSafe Dock (now known as the wood MagSafe Stand) we featured at the top of the month. The horizontal iPhone 12 MagSafe Dock being introduced today continues these trends with a lay-flat and expected premium design.

Grovemade iPhone 12 MagSafe Dock

Available in two natural wood colorways, the new Grovemade iPhone 12 MagSafe Dock is designed to “create a low-profile and fluid charging experience” based on Apple’s reintroduced magnetic technology. It features a solid steel base (machined stainless steel and Cerakote ceramic coated mild steel) that acts as a “steady anchor” alongside your choice of Eastern Hard Rock Maple or American Black Walnut wood builds. Grovemade has once again employed natural cork feet for added stability on the tabletop as well.

Apple MagSafe Charger required

Compatible with all iPhone 12 models, the horizontal MagSafe Dock is just that, and it requires you to own one of Apple’s MagSafe Chargers (it’s not included with the dock). No third-party options are supported here. The dock uses “microsuction to hold MagSafe charger in place,” which Grovemade describes as being “secure but removable.”

Launch pricing:

As we mentioned above, if you jump in, now you won’t have to pay full price either. The new Grovemade iPhone 12 MagSafe Dock carries a $100 MSRP but can now be yours for $80 shipped. It is currently listed as shipping in “4- to 6-weeks.”

9to5Toys’ Take:

Once again, Grovemade is offering iPhone 12 owners a dock worthy of Apple’s gorgeous design. But much of the same criticisms remain from the vertical stand option we featured earlier this month. While the static viewing angle isn’t as much of a glaring issue with the lay-flat design here, making use of Grovemade’s new docks and stands require folks to purchase the $39 Apple MagSafe Charger, putting the price of admission up at closer to $140. Having said that, Grovemade’s attention to detail, quality materials, and dedication to both make its Apple solutions worth at least a quick look from anyone that appreciates these kinds of things, especially considering they are the kind of folks that will likely splurge for Apple’s first-party charger anyway. While I, for one, would have preferred anything other than being able to see Apple’s white charging puck when the phone isn’t in place, it is among the prettiest options out there otherwise.

