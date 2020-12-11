The Game Awards 2020 took place last night and now it’s time for a quick recap of the award winners and the biggest game announcements. Much like years past, the yearly award show brought it with major price drops on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games, but we also got a slew of the new game announcements, reveal trailers, and more. Hit the fold for a closer look at the Perfect Dark trailer and much more.

The Game Awards winners

Before we dive into the big game announcements and trailers, let’s review last night’s winners. Clearly The Last of Us Part II was favored at The Game Awards this year, but we also saw Ghost of Tsushima’s gorgeous open world recognized alongside the brilliant new indie title Hades. Here’s a closer look at the major award winners from this year’s show:

The Game Awards reveals and trailers

Now let’s recap some of the biggest announcements that were peppered throughout last night’s event. There was a whole lot more shown on top of the announcement of Sephiroth coming to Super Smash Bros. and Master Chief heading to Fortnite, as well as the release of Super Meat Boy Forever on December 23 (via the Epic Game Store). Among Us is getting a new map, the creators of Dead Space are back with a new survival horror game, and there’s a brand-new Perfect Dark reboot in the works. Feast your eyes on the most exciting trailers and announcements from The Game Awards below:

Perfect Dark

The Perfect Dark reboot is being handled by a Santa Monica-based studio called The Initiative. Initially developed by the well-known folks at Rare, this time around, the game takes place in a world where corporations have stepped in to save humanity from what looks like ecological disaster, but we will have to wait for more information in the future. Until then, check out the trailer above.

The Next Dragon Age official teaser trailer

The world of Dragon Age needs a new hero – someone who can take on the evil forces threatening Thedas. Get a first look at some of the new locations you’ll discover and the factions fighting by your side in the next chapter of Dragon Age.

The Callisto Protocol at The Game Awards

This is a new story-based survival horror experience from the folks that created the Dead Space games. it is scheduled for a 2022 release on PC and consoles.

Watch the cinematic trailer reveal of The Callisto Protocol, a new story-driven, single-player survival horror game from the creators of Dead Space.

The Elder Scrolls Online — Gates of Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls Online is heading back to Oblivion!

Destruction comes to Tamriel with the Gates of Oblivion, The Elder Scrolls Online’s next big year-long adventure. Tune in to the Global Reveal Event via twitch.tv/Bethesda on January 21 at 5 p.m. EST to get a first look at ESO’s upcoming Chapter, DLCs, and the epic new storyline that’ll take you and your companions to the very edge of oblivion.

Evil Dead: The Game

Announcing Evil Dead: The Game, coming to PS5 and PS4! Take on all comers in co-op and PvP action — Come Get Some in 2021!

F.I.S.T. Game Awards trailer

The Metroidvania Action game F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch comes to PS5 and PS4 spring 2021 according to the new trailer released on TGA 2020 streaming. Take a glimpse of its stunning footage leads the classic genre to the next level on visual performance.

Evil West

And lastly, we have the world premier reveal trailer for Evil West — a cowboy Wild West game where players take down vampires and other “bloodthirsty monstrosities.”

In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

After you’re through looking for hints in the new Perfect Dark video, be sure to dive into this morning’s game deal roundup for all of the best price drops we are tracking in celebration of The Game Awards. You’ll also want to check out the ongoing PlayStation and Xbox digital game sales as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!