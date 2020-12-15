Go with a prev-gen. Echo smart speaker for $50 and deliver Alexa this Christmas

Today only, Woot offers Amazon’s 2nd generation Echo Smart Speaker for $49.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, that’s down from the original $100 price tag, $30 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re not ready to pay the higher prices of Amazon’s current Echo lineup, this is a great way to dive in. Alexa delivers access to a wide range of features, including smart home control, news, streaming audio, and more. It’s a solid option for building out a smart home without breaking your budget. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save further, and ditch the 2nd generation design, by going with an Echo Dot. The latest version is wrapped in fabric and delivers many of the same features as today’s lead deal, save for the built-in ZigBee hub. Echo Dot also has a much smaller footprint, which makes it ideal for blending into your existing decor, an issue that some may take with the larger Echo.

Now that you’ve scored a new smart speaker, make sure to grab a pair of Alexa-enabled LED light bulbs for $10. That’s a 50% savings from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked all-time.

Amazon Echo features:

Enjoy room-filling sound – Enjoy crisp vocals and dynamic bass response with Dolby processing.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

