TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh Wi-Fi System falls to $140 (Save 22%), more from $13

Walmart is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router 3-Pack for $139.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Normally selling for $180, here you’re saving 22% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and coming within $2 of the all-time low. Delivering upwards of 5,500-square feet of coverage, this mesh Wi-Fi system pairs three routers together in order to blanket your home in 802.11ac connectivity. That’s on top of up to 1,167Mb/s speeds, support for 100 connected devices so even smart home owners are covered, and wired backhaul capabilities with the built-in Ethernet ports. Over 4,600 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more from $13.

Other networking deals include:

Then don’t forget that you can still save on Google’s refreshed Wifi Mesh System at $175, which has just received its first price cut since relaunching back in October. There’s plenty of other notable offers in our networking guide to upgrade your current setup, as well.

TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh Router System features:

Get fast and seamless WiFi throughout your home. 3 Deco M4 units work together to create a single network that provides coverage up to 5,500 sq. ft, so you can keep your devices connected even as you move around. Enjoy smooth streaming and gaming from your bedroom to your backyard with no additional work.

