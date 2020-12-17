Ultraloq’s U-Bolt Pro Smart Lock has six ways to unlock from $130 (Save up to 27%)

Today only, Woot offers the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi Bridge for $149.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Down from its $199 going rate at Amazon, here you’re saving 25% with today’s offer matching our previous mention from over the summer for the all-time low. With six different ways to unlock your door, this deadbolt will allow tech savvy homeowners to enjoy smart home control and the like without forcing their significant other or roommates to. On top of Alexa and Assistant voice control, there’s a smartphone app, fingerprint sensor, keypad, and geofence unlocking. Of course, you can always use a traditional key if the need ever arrises. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,900 customers. Head below for more.

Included in the lead deal is a Wi-Fi bridge that allows you to remotely monitor your deadbolt and unlock from anywhere. It also brings Alexa and Assistant support into the mix, as mentioned. But if you’re willing to forgo that functionality, you can grab the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt by itself for $129.99. Down from $179 at Amazon, you’re saving 27% and matching the all-time low. The same 4.4/5 star rating noted above applies here, as well.

Then swing by our smart home guide for some additional ways to upgrade your Alexa, Assistant, or Siri setup. Alongside this 3-pack of Philips Hue bulbs for $100, you can also score an all-time low on Arlo’s new Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system at $100 off the going rate.

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt features:

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro is a secure and versatile smart deadbolt that offers 6-in-1 keyless entry to your home. The Bridge upgrade allows you to control the access to your door while you’re away from your home and monitor all activity remotely. Voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant. Works with IFTTT. Auto lock / unlock: Locks automatically as you leave and unlocks when you arrive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!