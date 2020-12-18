FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime members can bag high-end Nerf blasters at up to 30% off

-
Save 30% From $43

Toy Planet (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering Prime members the Nerf Elite 2-in-1 Demolisher for $43.49 shipped. That’s $16 off the typical rate there and is within $3 of the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. This standout Nerf blaster fires not only darts, but also missiles. Even better, projectiles are said to travel “up to 90-feet” thanks to a motorized design. A 10-dart clip ensures you’re ready to keep the opposition at bay for quite a while. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Nerf blaster deals available to Prime members.

More Nerf blaster deals:

Another way to have some fun is by taking part in today’s Fortnite tournament. It stands out from the pack by giving winners a PlayStation 5. Yesterday we covered it, and the event kicks off shortly, so be sure to read up on it can get ready to play your best.

Nerf Elite 2-in-1 Demolisher features:

  • Demolisher 2-in-1 blaster fires darts, missiles, or both up to 90 feet
  • Motorized dart blasting and pump-action missile blasting
  • Acceleration trigger powers up the motor

