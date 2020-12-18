FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 30% on TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches from $48

-
30% off $48

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its TicWatch Pro 2020 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $260, here you’re saving 23% with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. TicWatch’s latest Pro Smartwatch packs a 1.39-inch dual display alongside up to 30-day battery life and some enhancements over its predecessor. One main upgrade here is double the RAM as before, which leads to snappier interfaces and shorter load times. You can also count on the usual assortment of fitness tracking specs like sleep and heart rate monitoring, as well as GPS functionality and more. Rated 4.4/5 star from 855 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional TicWatch deals starting at $48.

Just like the featured deal, be sure to clip each of the following listings’ on-page coupons in order to lock-in the discounted price.

Other TicWatch deals:

If you’d rather strap a Samsung wearable on your wrist, we’re seeing a series of new all-time lows on its Galaxy Watch 3 lineup from $290. That’s on top of everything else in our fitness tracker guide, including these ongoing Garmin price cuts from $40.

TicWatch Pro 2020 Smartwatch features:

Compared to the TicWatch Pro, the newest TicWatch Pro 2020 offers double the memory with 1GB of RAM. The upgraded RAM will provide a noticeable performance boost and increased responsiveness, providing an overall smoother experience when opening and using multiple apps and accessing notifications. The upgrade will also allow users to access more accurate health, sleep and fitness data tracking.

