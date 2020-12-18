Save up to 30% on TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches from $48

MobvoiUS via Amazon is currently offering its TicWatch Pro 2020 Wear OS Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $260, here you’re saving 23% with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. TicWatch’s latest Pro Smartwatch packs a 1.39-inch dual display alongside up to 30-day battery life and some enhancements over its predecessor. One main upgrade here is double the RAM as before, which leads to snappier interfaces and shorter load times. You can also count on the usual assortment of fitness tracking specs like sleep and heart rate monitoring, as well as GPS functionality and more. Rated 4.4/5 star from 855 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for additional TicWatch deals starting at $48.

Compared to the TicWatch Pro, the newest TicWatch Pro 2020 offers double the memory with 1GB of RAM. The upgraded RAM will provide a noticeable performance boost and increased responsiveness, providing an overall smoother experience when opening and using multiple apps and accessing notifications. The upgrade will also allow users to access more accurate health, sleep and fitness data tracking.

