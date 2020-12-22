FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Gemini Man, Bumblebee, Rambo, Ender’s Game, and more are just $5 at Microsoft

66% off $5

Microsoft’s weekly $5 movie specials are back with another wide selection of great films. One of our favorites is Gemini Man, which goes for $14 normally. Also matched at Google Play. This “nonstop action thrill-ride” stars Will Smith and is directed by Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee. Will plays a retired hitman who’s forced on the run, finding himself hunted by the ultimate adversary – a younger clone of himself. What will become of the epic fight scenes and “groundbreaking visual effects?” You’ll have to watch it to find out. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Not a fan of Will Smith, or action/thrillers? Well, we’ve got a slew of other titles down below, but Microsoft’s full list is absolutely something you’ll want to check out.

More $5 movies on sale:

Don’t miss out on the latest iTunes sale that we’re tracking. You’ll find plenty of $5 movies, as well as $10 bundles to choose from. James Bond, Fast and Furious, Lord of the Rings, and many other fan-favorite films are available here, so be sure to check it out before the sale is over.

More about Gemini Man:

A retiring assassin, Henry Brogan, finds himself pursued by a mysterious killer that can predict his every move. Discovering that he’s being hunted by a younger clone of himself, Henry needs to find out why he’s being targeted and who the creator is.

