Amazon’s wallet sale takes minimalist, metal, and more styles as low as $6

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted an assortment of wallet discounts priced as low as $6. Our top pick is the Amazon Essentials Slim Minimalist Wallet for $12 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is neck and neck with the best pricing we’ve tracked since June. If you’ve been wanting to slim down an existing wallet, this may be the one. Amazon touts that it’s made with the “best quality of leather-like material” currently available. It has room for three cards, two pockets perfect for cash or receipts, and a transparent slot perfect for storing your ID. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more wallet deals priced from $6.

More wallets on sale:

Since you’re here, you may also want to swing by our roundup of Lowepro, AmazonBasics, and Timbuk2 bag discounts. Offers there take up to 50% off, making now a solid time to refresh an existing backpack ahead of 2021. Leading the pack is Lowepro’s BP 300 DSLR Backpack at $68, but that’s just one of the deals available.

Amazon Essentials Slim Minimalist Wallet features:

This wallet is enhanced with RFID built-in lining that blocks Radio Frequency to insulate you from electronic pickpocketing. Personal identity theft is something we all want to avoid and that is exaclty why you need our Amazon Essentials RFID lining wallet.

Crafted with the best quality of leather-like material in the market. Our stylish card carrier wallet combines design & functionality. Really soft and nice to touch, in addition to providing the best durability. For best care, spot clean only!

Amazon Essentials Wallet offers 3 card pockets, 2 slip pocketst, and 1 ID Window. This slim design wallet is ideal for carrying all your essentials

