FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s wallet sale takes minimalist, metal, and more styles as low as $6

-
AmazonFashion
Save 20% From $6

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted an assortment of wallet discounts priced as low as $6. Our top pick is the Amazon Essentials Slim Minimalist Wallet for $12 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is neck and neck with the best pricing we’ve tracked since June. If you’ve been wanting to slim down an existing wallet, this may be the one. Amazon touts that it’s made with the “best quality of leather-like material” currently available. It has room for three cards, two pockets perfect for cash or receipts, and a transparent slot perfect for storing your ID. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more wallet deals priced from $6.

More wallets on sale:

Since you’re here, you may also want to swing by our roundup of Lowepro, AmazonBasics, and Timbuk2 bag discounts. Offers there take up to 50% off, making now a solid time to refresh an existing backpack ahead of 2021. Leading the pack is Lowepro’s BP 300 DSLR Backpack at $68, but that’s just one of the deals available.

Amazon Essentials Slim Minimalist Wallet features:

  • This wallet is enhanced with RFID built-in lining that blocks Radio Frequency to insulate you from electronic pickpocketing. Personal identity theft is something we all want to avoid and that is exaclty why you need our Amazon Essentials RFID lining wallet.
  • Crafted with the best quality of leather-like material in the market. Our stylish card carrier wallet combines design & functionality. Really soft and nice to touch, in addition to providing the best durability. For best care, spot clean only!
  • Amazon Essentials Wallet offers 3 card pockets, 2 slip pocketst, and 1 ID Window. This slim design wallet is ideal for carrying all your essentials

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author

RAYROW’s USB-C hub has dual SD, microSD, 4K HDMI,...
Last minute digital gift card deals from $9.50: H&...
Fresh Skagen, Timex, and Citizen watch discounts arrive...
Amazon offers Under Armour Roland Backpack for just $19...
Tacklife’s T8 portable jump starter drops to $48 ...
Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam Queen Mattress strikes ...
Polaroid’s Pop smartphone-enabled instant camera sees...
DSW’s Boot Flash Sale cuts 25% off Merrell, Sorel...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before Christmas: RYOBI, DEWALT, more

Get it today Learn More
94% off

ComiXology’s Marvel Masterworks sale takes up to 94% off Spider-Man, more from $1

$1 Learn More
33% off

RAYROW’s USB-C hub has dual SD, microSD, 4K HDMI, Ethernet, much more at $40 (33% off)

$40 Learn More
20% off

Last minute digital gift card deals from $9.50: H&M, Lowe’s, Yankee Candle, Michael’s, more

$9.50+ Learn More
Reg. $300

Kano’s latest touchscreen Coding PC now 33% off at an all-time low of $200

$200 Learn More
Save $153

Fresh Skagen, Timex, and Citizen watch discounts arrive from $55 (Up to $153 off)

From $55 Learn More
$6 off

Add wireless audio to your Nintendo Switch with this adapter for $43

$43 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Reigns, Beholder 2, Templar Battleforce, Witcheye, more

FREE+ Learn More