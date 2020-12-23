Lowepro, AmazonBasics, and Timbuk2 bags are up to 50% off at Amazon

Today at Amazon we’ve spotted Lowepro, AmazonBasics, and Timbuk2 bags up to 50% off. Our favorite is the Lowepro BP 300 AW Backpack for $68 shipped. That’s $67 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and comes within $7 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Lowepro backpack is aimed at photographers with a design that handily accommodates a DSLR alongside many other accessories. Lowepro touts enough room for three or four extra lenses, a charger, GoPro, and more. There’s even enough space to haul an 11-inch iPad Pro or perhaps the latest iPad Air, which happens to be on sale right now. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bags discounted as low as $37.

More bags on sale:

Additionally, we have even more AmazonBasics, Osprey, Fossil, and Timbuk2 bag discounts right here. There you’ll find options priced even lower than anything here, making it an alternative place to go if your operating on a tight budget. Buyers can bag up to 30% of savings, so at least take a quick peek at your options.

Lowepro BP 300 AW Backpack features:

The Photo Classic BP 300 AW fits a DSLR with attached lens (up to 70-200mm), 3 to 4 extra lenses or other accessories, multiple action cameras (like GoPro or Contour), a 10″ tablet, and a tripod (attached to the exterior of the bag)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!