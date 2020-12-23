Last-minute deals at Home Depot can be picked up before Christmas: RYOBI, DEWALT, more

Home Depot is currently running a number of last-minute sales that are available for pick-up in-store today, allowing you to grab a few items to finish off Christmas shopping before Friday rolls around. One of our favorites is the RYOBI 2-Tool 18V ONE+ Combo Kit for $99 shipped or free in-store pickup. For comparison, it normally goes for $129 and this is the perfect starter kit for the DIYer in your life. You’ll get both a drill/driver and impact here, along with two 1.5Ah batteries, a charger, and a carrying case. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Don’t forget to swing by Home Depot’s landing page for more deals, or, head below for a few of our favorites.

More Home Depot last-minute deals:

After you finish shopping for the DIYer in your life, it’s time to take a look at what the outdoorsman wants. Well, today only, Amazon has a number of WEN portable power generators up to $180 off. While these might not arrive before Christmas, you could easily wrap a picture and say “it’s on the way.”

More about RYOBI’s 2-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque providing control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts. The ONE+ 1.5 Ah Batteries feature lithium-ion cells, providing the user with over 50% more runtime compared to the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion 1.3 Ah Compact Battery. Best of all, the is part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 175 Cordless Tools that all work on the same battery platform. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 18-Volt ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit includes a drill/driver, an impact driver,(2) 1.5 Ah batteries, an 18-volt charger, and operator’s manuals.

