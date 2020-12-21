FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Wi-Fi 6 system returns to low of $380 ($70 off), more from $16

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $379.99 shipped. Normally fetching $450, this is only the second price cut we’ve seen to date with today’s offer saving you $70 and matching the all-time low. NETGEAR’s latest Orbi Mesh system delivers Wi-Fi 6 support alongside 4.2Gb/s speeds and two nodes that combine for 5,000-square feet coverage. If your existing setup has been having a hard time keeping up with newer devices, this system is a great way to ensure you head into 2021 with a more than capable network. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more from $16.

Other NETGEAR networking deals:

We’re also still tracking a series of price cuts on ASUS Wi-Fi routers starting at $134 alongside everything else in our networking guide. But then be sure to check out our recent review of the TP-Link Deco X20 System. Or for some additional ways to get in the 802.11ax game, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers.

NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System features:

Orbi RBK752 is a Tri-Band WiFi System built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology to provide a powerful smart home experience with WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief. Keep your WiFi connections strong, in every room, all the time with enough bandwidth for all your devices, multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming video, and music for your WiFi connected speakers, fast online game play, smart lights, WiFi security devices and more. This system includes NETGEAR Armor, advanced cyber security for all your devices.

