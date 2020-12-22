FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 Router sees first discount to $100 (Save 23%), more from $20

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link AX21 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, resulting in a new all-time low as well. If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6, TP-Link’s AX21 router is a notable option. Alongside support for up to 1.8Gb/s speeds thanks to the dual band Wi-Fi output, you’re looking at four antennas for ample coverage and five Ethernet ports to wire everything up. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Speaking of TP-Link, we just took a hands-on look at its latest and greatest release, the new Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 system. But for more ways to refresh your setup without paying full price, we’re still tracking a series of discounts on NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 mesh packages and more from $16.

Equipped with the latest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 6, for faster speeds, greater capacity, and reduced network congestion. Enjoy smooth streaming, downloading, and gaming all without buffering with Wi-Fi speeds of 1.8 Gbps. Wi-Fi 6 technology communicates more data to more devices using revolutionary OFDMA technology while simultaneously reducing lag.

