ComiXology has launched a new digital manga sale today that’s taking up to 55% off a selection of popular titles starting at $4. Perfect for holding anime fans over until the winter season fully kicks off in January or to expand your reading list, this sale includes fan-favorite manga like Demon Slayer, Evangelion, One-Punch Man, and Attack on Titan. Everything will become a permanent addition to your collection, and many of the titles are even eligible to read for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Head below for all of our top picks from sale.

Headlining today’s manga sale at ComiXology is the Attack on Titan Season 1 Bundle at $39.99. Usually you’d pay $88 for all nine of the included volumes here, with today’s offer beating the sale price of everything by $29 and marking the best value to date. The Attack on Titan manga explores an apocalyptic world where humanity must defend against giant humanoids known as Titans. This bundle covers everything in the first season of the companion anime, and with the final chapter airing right now, this is a perfect time to dive into the acclaimed series.

Be sure to shop the rest of the deals right here for even more ways to grow your manga collection from ComiXology. You’ll find plenty of other single issue Attack on Titan releases included if the bundle isn’t doing it for you, as well as other popular series from just $4.

And speaking of options to expand your reading list ahead of the new year, this morning's Kindle eBook sale is still live from $1 alongside everything else in our media guide.

Attack on Titan synopsis:

In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. Dive in now before season four Attack on Titan ends.

