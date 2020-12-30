Amazon takes up to 42% off Rivet furniture ahead of New Year’s Day

Ahead of New Year’s Day, Amazon is offering several Rivet furniture discounts at up to 42% off. Our top pick is the Amazon Rivet Modern Straight Blade Ceiling Fan for $86.60 shipped. That’s $63 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. Adding this brushed-nickel ceiling fan to your space is a great way to better regulate temperatures and modernize its appearance. An integrated LED light helps illuminate a room too. Measurements span 53- by 53- by 16-inches. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more Rivet deals priced from $34.

More Rivet deals:

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to check out the other Amazon Rivet furniture discounts we spotted a few days back. Options there take up to 45% off and you’ll find pricing that starts at $27. One standout includes the Campbell Mid-Century Coffee Table at $66 off, but that’s just one of our favorites.

Amazon Rivet Modern Ceiling Fan features:

This brushed-nickel metal ceiling fan boasts a modern style that is sure to brighten as well as cool your living spaces. The 4 brushed-nickel blades extend from the curved metal housing.

53”W x 53”D x 16”H

Brushed Nickel Metal

Remote control

Integrated LED included

