FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon takes up to 42% off Rivet furniture ahead of New Year’s Day

-
AmazonHome GoodsRivet
Save 42% From $34

Ahead of New Year’s Day, Amazon is offering several Rivet furniture discounts at up to 42% off. Our top pick is the Amazon Rivet Modern Straight Blade Ceiling Fan for $86.60 shipped. That’s $63 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. Adding this brushed-nickel ceiling fan to your space is a great way to better regulate temperatures and modernize its appearance. An integrated LED light helps illuminate a room too. Measurements span 53- by 53- by 16-inches. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more Rivet deals priced from $34.

More Rivet deals:

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to check out the other Amazon Rivet furniture discounts we spotted a few days back. Options there take up to 45% off and you’ll find pricing that starts at $27. One standout includes the Campbell Mid-Century Coffee Table at $66 off, but that’s just one of our favorites.

Amazon Rivet Modern Ceiling Fan features:

  • This brushed-nickel metal ceiling fan boasts a modern style that is sure to brighten as well as cool your living spaces. The 4 brushed-nickel blades extend from the curved metal housing.
  • 53”W x 53”D x 16”H
  • Brushed Nickel Metal
  • Remote control
  • Integrated LED included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Rivet

About the Author

Upgrade to a Citizen, Timex, or Skagen timepiece from $...
Grow your reading list ahead of 2021 with Amazon’...
Logitech’s Multi-Device Bluetooth Mouse can share...
Anker launches New Year sale with iPhone and Android es...
Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Pad $8 (4...
Track 2021 progress with Fitbit’s Aria Air Smart ...
Samsung’s 32-inch 4K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor packs ...
Amazon’s offering hair tools from $19 Prime shipp...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Amazon Rivet furniture sale takes up to 45% off, pricing starts at $27

From $27 Learn More
20% off

Cole Haan Refresh Sale takes extra 20% off: Boots, sneakers, loafers, more

From $40 Learn More
37% off

Upgrade to a Citizen, Timex, or Skagen timepiece from $37 (Up to 37% off)

From $37 Learn More
Reg. $180+

Place the Moto 360 3rd Gen. Wear OS smartwatch on your wrist for $130 (Reg. $180+)

$130 Learn More
50% off

Ray-Ban, Oakley, more up to 50% off during Sunglass Hut’s Semi-Annual Sale

From $30 Learn More
21% off

QNAP’s 2-bay 2.5GbE NAS supports speeds of up to 588MB/s at 21% off, now $289

$289 Learn More
Shop now

Grow your reading list ahead of 2021 with Amazon’s latest Kindle eBook sale from $2

$2 Learn More
$60 off

Lenovo 10-inch Chromebook Duet hits $249 (Save $50), more from $219

$219 Learn More