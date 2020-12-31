Columbia’s Winter Sale offers up to 60% off jackets, pullovers, boots, more from $8

Columbia’s Winter Sale offers up to 60% off top styles of jackets, pullovers, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Member (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Our top pick from this sale is the Canyon Point Half-Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $56. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $75. This style is great for layering during cold weather and will look nice under jackets, vests, or sweatshirts alike. Plus, you can find it in several color options and the fleece interior was designed to help keep you warm. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off hundreds of top brands.

