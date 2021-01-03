FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 40% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, monitors, speakers, much more from $36

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
40% off $36

Amazon offers the Razer Cynosa Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard for $35.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $60 here, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low. Outfit your battlestation with some Chroma RGB lighting in the form of Razer’s budget-conscious Cynosa keyboard. Alongside a spill-resistant design, there are 168 individually-backlit keys that can be reprogrammed with macro functionality. If the new year has you thinking its time to renovate your gaming setup, this keyboard is an affordable way to do it without skimping out on more premium features. Over 8,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Razer PC gaming accessories on sale.

Other Razer gaming accessories:

Then jump into our PC gaming guide for some additional ways to upgrade your battlestation without having to pay full price. We’re still tracking a 33% discount on Logitech’s G305 Lightspeed Mouse at an all-time low of $40, alongside all of the price cuts in Dell’s end of year sale.

Razer Cynosa Chroma Keyboard features:

Use this Razer gaming keyboard to navigate your favorite games with precision. The soft cushioned keys offer a comfortable typing experience, and it lets you program individual keys and assign macros for quicker, more confident keystrokes. This Razer gaming keyboard has customizable backlit RGB lighting for playing in darker environments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to 30% on highly-rated workout supplements from...
Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+...
simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can encoura...
Amazon will ship Novogratz’s Convertible Sofa to ...
Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by ...
Microsoft and Logitech mice fall as low as $10 at Amazo...
Crush your 2021 goals with Optimum Nutrition, Zhou Ener...
Withings New Year sale takes up to $40 off: Body Smart ...
Show More Comments

Related

22% off

Upgrade your battlestation with up to 22% off HyperX keyboards, mice, more from $25

$25 Learn More
20% off

Seagate Xbox Game Drive portable SSDs fall to new all-time lows from $160 (Save 20%)

$160 Learn More
20% off

HORI’s Split Pad Pro Nintendo Switch Gamepad falls to low of $45, more from $20

$20+ Learn More
New low

Take $160 off Garmin’s solar-powered fenix 6s Pro Smartwatch at a new all-time low

$160 off Learn More
Reg. $110+

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ fall to one of the best prices yet at $90 (Save 20%)

$90 Learn More
30% off

Save up to 30% on highly-rated workout supplements from Gatorade and more

$10+ Learn More
50% off

Don’t overlook Amazon’s Timex Metropolitan+ Smartwatch discount, now $45 (Save 50%)

$45 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Samsung 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 monitor $120 off, shed-building kit $51, Anker iPhone accessories from $8, more

Learn More