Save up to 40% on Razer PC gaming keyboards, monitors, speakers, much more from $36

Amazon offers the Razer Cynosa Chroma RGB Gaming Keyboard for $35.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $60 here, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low. Outfit your battlestation with some Chroma RGB lighting in the form of Razer’s budget-conscious Cynosa keyboard. Alongside a spill-resistant design, there are 168 individually-backlit keys that can be reprogrammed with macro functionality. If the new year has you thinking its time to renovate your gaming setup, this keyboard is an affordable way to do it without skimping out on more premium features. Over 8,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more Razer PC gaming accessories on sale.

Razer Cynosa Chroma Keyboard features:

Use this Razer gaming keyboard to navigate your favorite games with precision. The soft cushioned keys offer a comfortable typing experience, and it lets you program individual keys and assign macros for quicker, more confident keystrokes. This Razer gaming keyboard has customizable backlit RGB lighting for playing in darker environments.

