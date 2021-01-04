Upgrade your 2021 coffee brewer game from $43: Ninja, Cuisinart, more (Up to 39% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 39% off coffee machine favorites and accessories. One standout is the Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker for $45.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $100 and currently fetching $80 at Amazon new, today’s offer is about $34 in savings and the lowest we can find. This model is also on sale for $80 at Best Buy. Along with the “advanced broiler” for a “perfectly hot cup of coffee,” this model features custom brew strength, a 24-hour delay timer, and a 60-ounce removable water reservoir. The adjustable warming plate can keep coffee “fresh and flavorful” for up to 4 hours as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,800 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. But be sure to head below for even more notable coffee maker deals.

Now, if the Ninja design and its “advanced broiler” aren’t getting you excited, there are more affordable 12-cup models out there. The Mueller Ultra Coffee Maker comes in at under $40 with a 5% on-page coupon right now, but you can save even more with the 12-cup Black+Decker model at $26 shipped right now. It clearly doesn’t have that more modern look to it, but it will certainly get the job done for far less. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,200 Amazon customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot coffee sale for additional options starting from $43. You’ll find some grinders as well as additional brewers as well.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more discounted household and kitchenware gear. And then go upgrade your daily cup of coffee with these tips and affordable accessories.

More on the Ninja 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker:

Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths

Hotter brewing technology: Advanced boiler for a perfectly hot cup of coffee

Wake up to hot coffee! 24-hour programmable delay brew allows you to prepare your brew up to a day in advance

Keep coffee fresh and flavorful up to 4 hours with the adjustable warming plate

Conveniently carry the 60-oz. removable water reservoir to your sink for easy filling

