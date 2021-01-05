FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD falls to new low of $174 (Save 25%)

Amazon offers the SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $173.99 shipped. Usually fetching $230, today’s offer is good for a 25% price cut, beats our previous mention by $26, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. SanDisk’s portable SSD sports up to 550MB/s transfer speeds thanks to the built-in USB-C connectivity that makes it perfect for Mac or iPad Pro users looking to add some extra storage into the mix. Its lightweight design is also backed by added water- and dust-resistance for extra peace of mind when thrown in your backpack. Over 28,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below.

If you can get away with less overall storage, going with the 1TB version of SanDisk’s Extreme Portable SSD is a great way to save some extra cash. While not quite as good of a value as the lead deal, it goes for $140 at Amazon right now and will score you some rugged storage for less. Or just spring for the 500GB model at $85 for an even more affordable option.

Or should the rugged build not be a must, we’re still tracking an all-time low on Seagate’s Ultra Touch 1TB Portable SSD. Right now, it’s down to $140, delivering a unique fabric-wrapped design alongside 400MB/s transfer speeds. Then hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD features:

Designed for saving and editing high-resolution photos and videos, the 2TB Extreme Portable USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD from SanDisk provides users with up to 2TB of storage for their creative content work, as well as a 10 Gb/s USB 3.1 Type-C interface, which is also known as USB 3.1 Gen 2 and delivers read speeds of up to 550 MB/s.

