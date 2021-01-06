FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Wrap your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in Twelve South’s BookBook Vol 2 folio at $68 (Reg. $80)

-
AmazonTwelve South
Reg. $80 $68

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 Case for the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $67.99 shipped. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is good for a 15% price cut, marks only the second time on sale, and matches the all-time low. Designed for Apple’s latest iPad Pro, its BookBook Vol 2 provides a full-grain genuine leather book form-factor that stylishly protects the tablet. On top of room for just the iPad, you’ll also find storage space for other accessories, as well as Apple’s Magic Keyboard. Reviews are still coming in on this new release, but so far it carries a 5/5 star rating.

Ditch the leather stylings to save even more cash by going with this well-reviewed ESR iPad Pro Folio Case at $24 instead. You’re not getting quite as premium of a design here, nor will you have extra storage room for accessories, but this compact folio will keep both the front and back of your iPad Pro protected, while also doubling as a stand. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers.

Speaking of Apple’s latest iPads, we’re still tracking a new all-time low on its cellular 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB at $100 off. That’s alongside a notable price cut on the new iPad Air, which is now $40 off the going rate. Then check out our Apple guide for even more discounts.

Twelve South BookBook Vol 2 features:

BookBook Cover includes the most requested feature in a BookBook for iPad: room for your smart keyboard. BookBook Cover keeps your iPad and your favorite connected keyboard safely together and protected between two hardback book covers. Open BookBook and type away in the office, coffee shop, airplane tray table or wherever work or adventure takes you. BookBook cover also has an interior pocket for documents, a small notebook or your USB-C cable.

