Arcade1Up’s Countercade brings Galaga to the game room at $100 (Save 33%)

Reg. $150 $100

Walmart currently offers the Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade for $99.97 shipped. Usually fetching $150, which is what you’ll pay for other Countercade models right now, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, marks one of the first price cuts on this particular cabinet, and is a new all-time low. Bringing all of the retro action of an arcade cabinet to a smaller form-factor, this Countercade is a great option for game rooms without a lot of space. Centered around a color 8-inch display, Arcade1Up brings full-sized arcade controls to the cabinet alongside Galaga and Galaga ’88, and all of the vintage artwork you’d expect. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for another way to bring some Galaga vibes to your game room, Arcade1Up’s adjustable stool is an eye-catching collectible that’s certainly worth a look. Not only will it save you some extra cash over the playable cabinet above with an $85 price tag, but it delivers much of the same retro Galaga visuals as a piece of home decor. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And while we’re talking Arcade1Up, don’t forget to check out its new Golden Axe cabinet that’s launching with five SEGA classics. That’s on top of its Big Buck Hunter machine that’s now up for pre-order as well as its upcoming touchscreen Infinity Game Table. Or just dive into all of the best game deals that are still live instead.

Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade features:

Galaga Arcade 1Up Counter Machine. Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade1UP as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype – this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade1UP Countercades are available in multiple exciting versions that feature a table top design with commercial grade construction and coinless operation. 

