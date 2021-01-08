FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Makita’s 4-inch wide belt sander returns to Amazon low at 20% off, now $199

Amazon is offering the Makita 4- by 24-inch Belt Sander on sale for $198.95 shipped at Amazon. Down from $250, today’s deal matches the all-time low and is the best available. Makita claims that this is the quietest belt sander in its class, coming in at only 84dB. Plus, the 4-inch wide belt has a speed of “1,640 feet per minute,” which enables very fast material removal whenever that’s needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Update 1/8 @ 4:37 PM: Home Depot is offering the RIDGID 7-Tool Combo Kit for $299 shipped. Down $49 from its list price, you’ll find that today’s deal saves 17% and is the best available. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Should you pick up the belt sander above, be sure to use some of your savings to grab some sandpaper. This 24-pack includes three different grits for a multitude of finishes. Coming in at just $29, it’s hard to pass up this great deal since you’re getting so many pieces here.

Now that you have your belt sander game on point, check out CRAFTSMAN’s 22-piece Drill/Driver Bit Set at 39% off. Just $5.50 adds this to your collection, and, let’s face it, we can never have enough drill bits around. Plus, the included case helps you keep things neat and tidy so you always know where your bits are when it comes time to use them.

More about the Makita Compact Router Kit:

  • Variable speed control dial (10,000 – 30,000 RPM) to match the speed to the application
  • Smooth rack-and-pinion fine depth adjustment system for more precise settings. AMPS : 6.5
  • Slim and ergonomically designed body for increased comfort and control
  • Quick release cam lock system for convenient depth adjustments and base removal/installation
  • Accepts industry standard template guides
  • Electronic speed control maintains constant speed under load
  • Soft start feature for smooth start ups

