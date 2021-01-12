Anker’s Soundcore sub-brand has taken the virtual stage at CES 2021 today to introduce its latest pair of truly wireless earbuds. The new Liberty Air 2 Pro continues on the previous-generation model that we loved, this time around offering Active Noise Cancellation and impressive battery life numbers. We’ve often thought of Anker’s Liberty Air earbuds as a budget-friendly alternative to Apple AirPods, and to their credit, the Soundcore brand has improved over the years in both design and performance. We have full details on specs from today’s announcement, including details on the Anker’s new multi-mode noise cancellation system and the sleek colors that will be available at launch.

Anker unveils new Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds at CES 2021

Much of today’s announcement centers around Anker’s new “PureNote driver technology,” which is fancy for a mix of hardware and software that results in the brand’s first attempt at true active noise cancellation. With 11mm drivers in each earbud, Anker promises a flat sound stage that delivers sound “sound like artists originally intended.”

Much like Apple’s AirPods Pro, Anker is bringing a variety of modes to its earbuds for various listening environments. That includes transport, outdoor, indoor, and transparency settings, all of which are designed for different settings you might find yourself in. This has been a big hit for AirPods Pro users in recent years, and I’d expect that to be the same for the Liberty Air 2, as well.

Anker will offer support for Siri out of the box with plans to bring additional voice assistants into the fold later this year. There’s a number of other features to be explored, including up to 26 hours worth of battery life when the accompanying case is accounted for.

Notable features include:

PureNote Driver technology with 11mm drivers for accurate sound and clarity at all frequencies

Multi-mode ANC with Transport, Indoor and Outdoor settings for customizable usage level

7-hour battery in earbuds with ANC off / 6-hour battery with ANC on

Qi wireless charging case with 26-hour battery with ANC off / 21-hour battery with ANC on as well as USB-C charging.

Anker fast-charging technology: 10 minutes of charge-time = 2 hours of playtime

Premium call quality using 6-mic uplink noise reduction to help optimize voices and minimize background noise.

Pricing and availability

Anker will be making its new Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro truly wireless earbuds available today for $129.99. There will be four colors to choose from at launch, including Onyx Black, Titanium White, Sapphire Blue, and Crystal Pink.

