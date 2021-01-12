FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W USB-C Portable Qi Charger falls to $66 (Reg. $80)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSamsung
Reg. $80 $66

Amazon offers the Samsung 10000mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger for $66.40 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer is good for an over $14 price cut, comes within $4 of our previous mention, and is one of the best prices to date. Equipped with an internal 10000mAh battery, this power bank can refuel most flagship handset several times over and is more than capable of keeping all of the devices in your kit topped off. Alongside its 25W USB-C port, that’s also a built-in Qi charging pad can deliver both 10W and 7.5W speeds. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 235 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the built-in Qi charging capabilities can score the standard version of Samsung’s Super Power Bank for $50 right now. Featuring the same 10000mAh battery as the lead deal, this more affordable counterpart ditches the wireless charging tech while retaining the 25W USB-C output.

But speaking of Samsung chargers, you can still save 50% on its Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 at $50. That’s alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide today, including PowerA’s Project xCloud MOGA smartphone Controller at $50 and all of the deals live in this morning’s roundup.

Samsung 10000mAh 25W Portable Qi Charger features:

Recharge both wired and wireless devices with this 10,000mAh 25W USB Type-C Wireless Portable Power Bank from Samsung. The power bank features two USB Type-C ports and a built-in Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. This gives you the ability to recharge up to three devices simultaneously, spanning a wide array of categories, such as wireless headphones, smartwatches, and smartphones.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Blu-ray + 4K from $4: First Man, Steven Spielberg Direc...
Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches return to a...
Coleman’s 30-Can Soft Cooler Bag locks in temps f...
Pad & Quill intros new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 1...
Upgrade your home theater with a full-motion wall mount...
Amazon offers Levi’s Arctic Sherpa-lined Jacket f...
Sennheiser’s latest true wireless earbuds can be your...
Cut the cord with Dremel’s 12V Rotary Tool Kit at...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $16 (40% off), more

$7 Learn More
50% off

Samsung’s Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 sees 50% price cut down to $50

$50 Learn More
80% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $24 (30% off), more

From $1 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $16 (38% off), more

From $6 Learn More

Blu-ray + 4K from $4: First Man, Steven Spielberg Director’s Collection, Jaws, Tenet, more

Learn More
Amazon lows

Garmin’s Marvel-inspired smartwatches return to all-time lows from $349 (Save $50)

$50 off Learn More
Reg. $35+

Invent your own electronic instruments with this littleBits STEAM kit at $26 (Reg. $35+)

$26 Learn More
$20 off

Coleman’s 30-Can Soft Cooler Bag locks in temps for nearly two days: $70 (Save $20)

$70 Learn More