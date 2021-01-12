Samsung’s 10000mAh 25W USB-C Portable Qi Charger falls to $66 (Reg. $80)

Amazon offers the Samsung 10000mAh Super Fast 25W Portable Wireless Charger for $66.40 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer is good for an over $14 price cut, comes within $4 of our previous mention, and is one of the best prices to date. Equipped with an internal 10000mAh battery, this power bank can refuel most flagship handset several times over and is more than capable of keeping all of the devices in your kit topped off. Alongside its 25W USB-C port, that’s also a built-in Qi charging pad can deliver both 10W and 7.5W speeds. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 235 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the built-in Qi charging capabilities can score the standard version of Samsung’s Super Power Bank for $50 right now. Featuring the same 10000mAh battery as the lead deal, this more affordable counterpart ditches the wireless charging tech while retaining the 25W USB-C output.

But speaking of Samsung chargers, you can still save 50% on its Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 at $50. That’s alongside everything else in our smartphone accessories guide today, including PowerA’s Project xCloud MOGA smartphone Controller at $50 and all of the deals live in this morning’s roundup.

Samsung 10000mAh 25W Portable Qi Charger features:

Recharge both wired and wireless devices with this 10,000mAh 25W USB Type-C Wireless Portable Power Bank from Samsung. The power bank features two USB Type-C ports and a built-in Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. This gives you the ability to recharge up to three devices simultaneously, spanning a wide array of categories, such as wireless headphones, smartwatches, and smartphones.

