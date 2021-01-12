Smartphone Accessories: 10W Dual Qi Charging Pad $30 (22% off), more

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront offers its 10W Dual Qi Charging Pad for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $38, today’s offer is good for a 22% price cut, beats the previous discount by $0.50, and marks a new all-time low. With the ability to refuel two devices at once, this Qi charging pad is a great nightstand or desk upgrade. It can dish out up to 10W of power to both devices with a 5-coil design that adds some extra convienence when lining things up. A bundled 18W USB-C wall charger completes the package. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
Breaking through the technical difficulties of the industry, take the lead in upgrading to 5 coils. Wireless charging pad Built-in 5 coils provide a wider charging area to boost charging efficiency, just place your phone on the non-slip charging surface with a free position, enjoy fast wireless charging.
Charge 2 devices at once with dual pads charging surfaces, supports fast charging speed for both Phones and AirPods. Advanced Qi wireless charging technology enables you to charge your device without plugging in a cable. Designed with anti-slip PU leather surface and anti-slip pads on the bottom help keep your pad in place, heat dissipation holes at the bottom to keep your phone cool while charging.
