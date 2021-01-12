FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: 10W Dual Qi Charging Pad $30 (22% off), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesChoetech
50% off From $2

CHOETECH’s official Amazon storefront offers its 10W Dual Qi Charging Pad for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $38, today’s offer is good for a 22% price cut, beats the previous discount by $0.50, and marks a new all-time low. With the ability to refuel two devices at once, this Qi charging pad is a great nightstand or desk upgrade. It can dish out up to 10W of power to both devices with a 5-coil design that adds some extra convienence when lining things up. A bundled 18W USB-C wall charger completes the package. Over 4,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Latest Anker sale: Apollo AirPlay Projector $297.50, 2-pk. HomeKit cams $59.50, more
  • amFilm iPhone 12 Pro Screen Protector 2-pack: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code SYMA3PBA
  • Aukey Omnia 65W USB-C GaN Charger: $32 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Mpow Q2 Shower Speaker: $16 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon

Breaking through the technical difficulties of the industry, take the lead in upgrading to 5 coils. Wireless charging pad Built-in 5 coils provide a wider charging area to boost charging efficiency, just place your phone on the non-slip charging surface with a free position, enjoy fast wireless charging.

Charge 2 devices at once with dual pads charging surfaces, supports fast charging speed for both Phones and AirPods. Advanced Qi wireless charging technology enables you to charge your device without plugging in a cable. Designed with anti-slip PU leather surface and anti-slip pads on the bottom help keep your pad in place, heat dissipation holes at the bottom to keep your phone cool while charging.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Choetech

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Diving into HomeKit? Get two affordable smart plugs for...
Upgrade to TiVo’s Stream 4K media player with And...
Arlo’s Ultra 2 HomeKit Camera system now $120 off (Ne...
Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Pro Dock falls to new all-...
Today only, Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 30% BS...
Upgrade your home gym with this 1-day deal on a top-rat...
AirPods Pro drop to one of best prices ever at $179 (Re...
Take $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10W 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $16 (40% off), more

$7 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 2-in-1 Qi Charging Stand $16 (38% off), more

From $6 Learn More
80% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $24 (30% off), more

From $1 Learn More
87% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case $2 (87% off), more

$2 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic’s Wardrobe Refresh Event takes up to 50% off must-have styles from $20

From $20 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Teach Your Monster to Read, Orderly, Swift Miles, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Samsung’s Odyssey G7 1440p monitor hits $600 (Refurb, Orig. $800), more from $110

From $110 Learn More
20% off

Diving into HomeKit? Get two affordable smart plugs for $21 Prime shipped

$21 Learn More