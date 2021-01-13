FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Columbia, more from $10

Dick’s Sporting Goods One-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off top brands including Nike, adidas, The North Face, Brooks, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Nike TechKnit Wild Run T-Shirt is currently marked down to $18. For comparison, this t-shirt is regularly priced at $70. This style is perfect for workouts and it’s sweat-wicking to promote comfort. It also has a seamless design and a stretch-infused construction that’s great to help while training. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Flash Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of new styles.

