JBL’s Charge 4 waterproof speaker can top off your smartphone at $120 (Save 33%)

Today only, Woot currently offers JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Usually fetching $180, like you’ll still pay at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 33% price cut and matches our previous mention for the lowest price in over a year. If you’re in the market for a new Bluetooth speaker, JBL’s Charge 4 is an easy recommendation thanks to an IPX7 waterproof casing to ensure it can serenade you just about anywhere. That’s on top of 20-hour battery life that can be used to top off your smartphone with a built-in 2.4A USB port. Over 19,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more cash while doubling down on the portability of JBL’s offerings by going with the Go 3 speaker instead. Entering at a more affordable $40 price point, this speaker delivers similar IP67 water-resistance as well as 5-hour battery life. Plus, it comes in a variety of styles and is backed by a 4.9/5 star rating from over 415 customers.

While you can still score LG’s waterproof PL2 XBOOM Go at $47, there are plenty of other price cuts in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide to take advantage of today, as well. Notably, Marshall’s refurbished Stockwell II speaker and all of its old school vinyl-wrapped goodness is down to $136 alongside some other offerings right here.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

