Apple launches $5 biopic movie sale: On the Basis of Sex, Hotel Rwanda, many more

-
AppleMedia
$5

Apple has a new batch of movies deals out today for $5 focused on historical titles over the last 30 years. You’ll find discounts on iconic films like On the Basis of Sex, Malcolm X, Hotel Rawanda, and many more all on sale below. Each title will become a permanent part of your library of content, as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

Apple launches $5 weekend movie sale focused on historical titles

Many of the films in today’s sale typically go for $10 or more with a select few holding steady at $20 over the last six months. You’ll find a number of new all-time lows here in this promotion, as well. Without further ado, here are our top picks:

Apple’s iconic film sale with deals from $5 is still live from Tuesday with some classic favorites like Fast and Furious, Happy Gilmore, West Side Story, and more. You can browse through all of our top picks right here.

