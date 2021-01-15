Score a new low on this ASUS Touchscreen 14-inch Chromebook at $379 (Save $150)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the ASUS C433 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook 64GB for $379 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Usually fetching $529, today’s offer takes $150 off the going rate while also beating our previous mention by $50 and marking a new all-time low. This ASUS Chromebook comes outfitted with a 1080p touchscreen display that pairs with a 360-degree hinge and metal chassis. Plus, the 10-hour battery life here means you won’t have to worry about plugging in throughout the day, although there are a pair of USB-C ports for connecting to various accessories. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 265 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the 2-in-1 design or touchscreen display can pocket even more cash by going with the 14-inch ASUS Chromebook C423 instead. This alternative will still let you take Chrome OS for a spin, but without the convertible form-factor found above. Though that does mean you’ll be able to make out with a more affordable $269 price tag.

Don’t forget that you can still lock-in one of the best prices yet on the more affordable Acer Chromebook Spin 311, which sports a similar 2-in-1 build at $229. But there’s also plenty of other offers to check out in our Chromebook guide today, including the marked down Samsung Plus V2 that’s still live at $380.

ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook features:

ASUS C433TA Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Work and play all day with this ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook. An Intel Core m3 processor and 4GB of RAM let you manage multiple open tabs and programs at once. This ASUS 14-inch convertible Chromebook notebook has 64GB of eMMC memory, providing ample storage space, and a Full HD touchscreen that offers the flexibility of a tablet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!