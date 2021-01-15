Blendtec’s Designer 650 Blender heats soup and comes with an 8-yr. warranty at up to $250 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender for $249.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $500 at Best Buy and currently on sale for $450 direct, today’s offer is as much as $250 in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. For comparison, the Designer 650 models on Amazon are listed in the $400 range. While perfectly capable of whipping up your daily smoothie, this model’s 3HP motor can also rip through just about anything your throw at it including “meat, ice, and vegetables.” Features include eight speed settings along with a pulse option via its touch slider controls, a 36-ounce blending cup, as well as the ability to heat up soups and sauces. It ships with an 8-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating. More details below.

As enticing as that 8-year warranty is, a $250 blender certainly isn’t for everyone. But this Ninja Professional Countertop Blender will provide much of the same functionality otherwise and comes in at a fraction of the price. Along with the 4+ star rating from over 20,000 Amazon customers, it sells for $90 and includes a much larger 64-ounce blending jar.

A quick browse through our home goods guide will yield a number of notable kitchen and household upgrades at a discount. Today we spotted a notable price drop on the Keurig 5-inch K-Slim Coffee Maker, alongside the AmazonBasics variant, and this Delta magnetic kitchen faucet upgrade. Just remember to browse through today’s juicer Gold Box sale for options at up to 39% off and starting from $68 shipped.

More on the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender:

Prepare delicious smoothies with this Blendtec Designer 650s Blender. Its 3 HP motor drives the stainless steel blade through meat, ice and vegetables easily, and the automatic blending cycles adjust the speed to match the ingredient. This Blendtec Designer blender has touch controls that let you quickly change settings as you work.

