Be ready for cold brew season with KitchenAid’s Steel Maker/Dispenser at $80 (Reg. $130)

Home Depot is now offering the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $79.99 shipped when you apply code REFRESH20 at checkout. Regularly $130 at Home Depot and currently on sale for $100 at Amazon, today’s offer is matching the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. While it might be a bit frosty outside for some folks to be thinking about cold brew right now, you’ll be glad you scored one at a discount when the warm weather rolls back around. Simply add coffee and water (using the fill-level indicators) to the 4.75-cup maker, let it steep, and you’re ready to go. KitchenAid says its footprint is ideal both on the countertop and in the fridge while the stainless steel tap makes for easy access to your fresh cold brew. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the capacity and on-demand tap of the KitchenAid model above isn’t a big deal for you, there are more affordable options out there. Take this 1-quart Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker at $16 Prime shipped for example. Not only will it save you a small fortune, but it also carries impressive ratings from nearly 30,000 Amazon customers and its pitcher-style form-factor is arguably just as accessible.

More concerned with your hot brew right now? We have some great deals live on Amazon’s affordable K-Cup coffee maker right now as well as the Keurig 5-inch K-Slim variant, for today only. Just be sure to check out this ongoing SF Bay K-Cup price drop if it’s the single-serve you’re after, not to mention our latest coffee brewing ideas feature.

More on the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

Smooth, rich-bodied flavor: Cold brew and iced coffee maker keeps your favorite beverage available and tasting great in the morning or any time throughout the day.

Small footprint: Ideal fit for any refrigerator or kitchen counter.

Easy to use: Simply fill with coffee and cold water, steep and enjoy.

19 servings: Mix 2 oz of coffee concentrate with every 6 oz of your favorite milk, water or ice.

Long-lasting: the KitchenAid cold brew coffee maker brews 38 oz of coffee concentrate that stays fresh in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

