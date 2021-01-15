JBL’s waterproof Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker packs RGB lighting at $199 (Save 20%)

Amazon offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199 shipped. While you’d normally pay $250 here, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $19 of the holiday price cut, and matches the third-best we’ve seen overall. JBL Pulse 4 manages to separate itself from the rest of the Bluetooth speaker market with built-in multicolor ambient lighting that reacts to the music. Its internal 360-degree driver system then pairs with 12-hour battery life, and the entire package is wrapped in an IPX7 housing to withstand rocking out in the shower or pool-side listening. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more.

To make out for even less, going with Anker’s Soundcore Flare Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a great alternative to the lead deal with its RGB light ring at the bottom. You’ll also still enjoy 360-degree audio playback as well as the same IPX7 water-resistant design, but at a more affordable $43 price tag. Plus, there’s a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers to complete the package.

But if you can get away without any form of RGB lighting, Tribit’s StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker is worth a look. Right now, it has dropped in price to $40, saving you 20% from the usual going rate alongside all of the other markdowns still live in our Bluetooth speaker guide.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!