Power the new Galaxy S21 on Samsung’s Wireless Charger Trio at $70 (Save 22%)

-
Reg. $90 $70

Amazon offers the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio for $69.99 shipped. Usually fetching $90, you’re looking at 22% in savings, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. As one of Samsung’s latest additions to its Galaxy accessory lineup, the new Wireless Charger Trio lives up to its name with the ability to refuel three devices at a time. Alongside its dual Qi pad that can dish out 9W of power to two devices, there’s a dedicated Galaxy Watch divot. So whether you have the new Galaxy S21 devices on order or want to streamline an existing setup, this is a great option for those in the Samsung ecosystem. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the Samsung branding and tight-knit integration to save even more by going with CHOETECH’s dual wireless charger at $28. This alternative will still let you refuel two smartphones, but ditches a spot for your wearable. There’s 10W speeds to enjoy here, as well, which is complemented by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 4,200 customers.

And speaking of Samsung accessories, you can still save on the brand’s official 10000mAh 25W USB-C Portable Qi Charger at $66. That’s on top of an all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy S20 at $260 off, as well as all of the other price cuts in our smartphone accessories guide today.

Samsung Wireless Charger Trio features:

With the dedicated spot for Galaxy watches, you can keep your timepiece powered up to get you through your day. An interior magnet on the right side of the charger guides your watch into place to charge. And on the left you can charge your phone, Galaxy Buds series and more.

